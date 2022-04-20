A drug dealer who was caught selling cocaine and heroin in Swindon has been jailed for almost six years.

Kaya Douggan, 26 and of Monkshill in Bedfordshire, was sentenced to five years and 11 months in jail at a hearing at Swindon Crown Court on Tuesday 19 April.

He had previously been found guilty of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, having been caught after sending out 900 texts advertising drugs for sale.

Douggan was caught in October 2021 as part of Wiltshire Police's "Operation Accentor".

He was stopped by police in a vehicle on the M2 where he was arrested after a quantity of suspected Class A drugs were found in the vehicle.

Officers from Swindon's Fortitude team and the Metropolitan Police service's Orochi Team had been investigating Douggan as part of enquiries into the Ramzy Class A drugs network.

PC Simon Sanghera, from Fortitude, said the line was responsible for supplying both crack cocaine and heroin to drug users within Swindon.

He added: "Operator Accentor was co-ordinated police activity which took place back in October and targeted those we believed to be involved in the supply and sale of Class A drugs in Swindon."

Evidence showed between September and October 2021, Douggan used two different mobile phones to send out more than 900 text messages to vulnerable drug-users advertising Class A drugs for sale.