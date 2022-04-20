Devon folk singer Seth Lakeman has postponed his April tour dates - including shows in Devon and Somerset - after suffering a bike crash.

The accident left Lakeman, 45, on crutches with the star telling fans his bike had 'got the better of him'.

The singer from Dartmoor has pushed his April dates back to September, but says the rest of the tour from 10 May onwards 'should be able to go ahead as planned' - including Frome and Tavistock.

He told fans on social media: "Really sorry to all who’ve booked tickets for next week; a bike accident got the better of me.

Seth Lakeman was on tour in Plymouth, Exeter, and Bath last November Credit: PA

"So frustrating as I was really looking forward to playing again - I’ll be back out stomping and singing soon."

The shows impacted include Colchester, Southampton, London, Frome, Tavistock, Stoke and Holmfirth. These will now take place from 19 September to 25 September.

Seth Lakeman grew up in the West Devon village of Buckland Monachorum and has released 10 albums.

Kitty Jay (2005) was nominated for a Mercury Music Prize.