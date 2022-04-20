A lorry has struck Bickleigh Bridge in Tiverton just a few months after a previous incident saw it have to be repaired.

The historic bridge on the A396, which dates back to the 1600s, has now racked up a six-figure repair bill following a number of collisions.

The most recent incident happened at around 7.20pm on Tuesday 19 April.

Debates have been ongoing for years as to how best to protect the bridge, with various plans have been suggested including installing traffic lights.

But they are thought to be impractical due to the three-way setup needed and narrow approach roads which would cause delays which according to a highway officer is "unacceptable".

At a meeting of Devon County Council's highways and traffic orders committee, details were revealed of how new signs will better inform drivers, particularly those of larger vehicles about the narrow bridge and how best to approach it.

Subject to approval, the signs would consist of an electric vehicle-activated.

Drivers coming from the Tiverton side will also be informed about the bridge earlier and on the Exeter side there is set to be an update to the sign to warn of 'oncoming vehicles in the middle of road'.