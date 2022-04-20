Detectives have been given more time to question a man arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman fell from a block of flats in Bristol and died.

The 25-year-old woman was found with fatal injuries at the bottom of Lansdowne Court in Easton in the early hours of Tuesday 19 April.

Avon and Somerset Police arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of murder and have today (April 20) been granted more time to interview him.

Police say they are not yet in a position to confirm the woman’s name as the formal identification process has not been completed.

Forensic officers are investigating at the scene.

Her family have been notified and police say they are being kept updated and fully supported by liaison officers.

Ch Insp Deepak Kenth said: “We’d like to thank everyone who has provided information to us so far, your help is very much appreciated.

“We’d also like to thank the local residents for their understanding and patience while we carry out our enquiries.

"Additional patrols will be continuing to provide further reassurance.”

If anyone has information about this incident, and hasn’t yet spoken with the police, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222091832.