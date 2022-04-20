Play Brightcove video

A couple from Cornwall whose son died when he was just 19 days old are urging new parents to look out for signs of the potentially-deadly infection Group B Strep.

Sarah Doolin and Craig Pollard rushed their son, Ezrah Pollard, to Royal Cornwall Hospital after growing concerned because he had not fed, had a temperature and was making an unusual grunting sound on drawing breath.

Within half an hour of their arrival, the couple were told their baby boy needed to be taken to Bristol Children's Hospital to be treated for an infection.

But despite intensive treatment, the Group B Strep infection developed into meningitis and sepsis and Ezrah suffered catastrophic brain damage. He died three days later.

"He was so severe, and the meningitis so aggressively attacked his brain, there was nothing they could do for him," Sarah told ITV News West Country.

"I think that's the hardest thing to accept as a parent is that nothing could have been done.

"I won't ever forget those words as we were told that by the consultant at Bristol because we were hoping there was something that could be done - an operation, treatment, anything. That was the point where all hope was taken away from us."

Craig Sarah and Ezrah Credit: Sarah and Craig

Sarah and Craig, who are from Helston, say they were given no information about the infection leading up to his birth or after it.

"Apparently in this country that is normal, we don't really talk about it for some reason," Sarah told ITV News West Country.

"I don't know why we're neglecting to educate and inform when there's a chance that babies could be saved or we could act more quickly."

Craig added: "It almost feels like it's a taboo subject. It's not being talked about because it doesn't affect that many people apparently. But it's affected us to a catastrophic extent.

"He was just our world for 16 days essentially and, at 19 days, he died.

"He was an incredible little boy - he made us so happy, he made us parents, which was something that means a lot to us."

Ezrah Pollard Credit: Craig Pollard

The couple are now raising awareness in the hope they can help other parents spot the signs of Group B Strep.

"We don't want other people to have to face this and go through this," Sarah said.

They have also since started fundraising in Ezrah's memory for Group Strep B Support and the Bristol Children's Hospital's Grand Day Out Appeal.

What is Group B Strep?

Group B Strep is a bacteria carried by between 20% and 40% of women. In adults, it can lie dormant and causes no harm - but it can be deadly for babies.

How do babies catch Group B Strep?

The bacteria can be transferred to babies by their mother during birth or subsequently through touch by anyone.

Mothers are not routinely tested during late pregnancy to see whether they carry the bacteria, but The Group B Strep Support Group is campaigning to change this.

A national trial, which Derriford Hospital is a part of, is underway and is offering tests to pregnant women - but it needs 50 more hospitals to take part to be viable.

The support group is urging people to contact their MP to put pressure on hospitals to take part in the study.

Most early on-set Group B Strep infections will show symptoms within the first hour of life and so most will be detected in maternity wards.

The symptoms to look out for in early onset Group B Strep

Grunting, noisy breathing, moaning, seems to be working hard to breathe when you look at the chest or tummy, or not breathing at all

Being very sleepy and/or unresponsive

Inconsolable crying

Being unusually floppy

Not feeding well or not keeping milk down

A high or low temperature (if parents have a thermometer), and/or be hot or cold to the touch

Changes in their skin colour (including blotchy skin)

An abnormally fast or slow heart rate or breathing rate

Low blood pressure (identified by tests done in hospital)

Low blood sugar (identified by tests done in hospital)

Some babies are affected by Group B Strep from six days after they are born.

Late onset GBS symptoms may share symptoms with meningitis, including:

Being irritable with high pitched or whimpering cry, or moaning;

Blank, staring or trance-like expression;

Floppy, may dislike being handled, be fretful;

Tense or bulging fontanelle (soft spot on babies’ heads);

Turns away from bright light;

Involuntary stiff body or jerking movements; and/or

Pale, blotchy skin.

For help and support go to the Group B Strep Support website.