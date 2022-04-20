Pub worker in Bath struck in the head with a glass bottle sparking CCTV appeal

A man was hospitalised after being struck in the head with a glass bottle in Bath sparking a CCTV appeal to find the offender.

The attack happened at around 11.30pm on Saturday 26 February in The West Gate pub on Westgate Street.

A member of staff at the pub was seriously injured after being hit on the head with the bottle and needed to be treated for a large cut.

Avon and Somerset Police has released an image of a man it would like to talk to in connection with the incident.

A force spokesperson said, "The offender was described as being in his late teens, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with short dark hair.

"Anyone who can help us identify the man in the image is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the log 5222047866.

"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

"No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers."