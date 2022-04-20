Search underway for missing Bristol girl - call 999 if you see her

People living across the South West are being urged to call 999 if they see a missing 15-year-old girl from Bristol.

Madison has been missing since Friday 15 April but Avon and Somerset Police has a confirmed sighting of her in the Horfield area of the city at 2.30pm on Tuesday 19 April.

The force says she has links to several parts of the West Country including Wiltshire, Gloucester, Devon and Cornwall – as well as Gwent and the West Midlands.

A spokesperson for the force said: "When she went missing, she was wearing a grey jacket, black leggings with a white stripe and black Adidas trainers as pictured in images we're releasing.

"Madison, from Southmead, is described as white, about 5ft and of average build. She has shoulder-length brown hair and fringe."

Anyone who sees Madison should call 999 right away and give reference number 5222089719.

Alternatively, if you know where she may have gone, call 101 and provide the call-handler with the same reference number.