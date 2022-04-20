A legendary darts star and World Champion finalist from Bath has died aged 65.

Tributes from famous darts players including Phil Taylor, Bobby George and James Wade have poured in for star Mike Gregory, who died on Tuesday 19 April.

Dubbed "The Quiet Man of Darts", Gregory became a huge name in the sport in the 1990s, winning several major titles and reaching the final of the World Championship in 1992, where he narrowly lost to Taylor.

Gregory missed six match darts during his 6-5 defeat to Taylor, making it one of the defining occasions of the era.

The star, who also represented Somerset and played on the local darts scene, had several other career highs.

Gregory won the News Of The World title twice and the 1992 Lada UK Masters. His final major title came at the European Masters in 1995 and his last World Championship appearance was at Lakeside in 1999.

"Sorry to hear that Mike Gregory has passed away," Taylor tweeted. "Thoughts go out to all his family at this sad time."

Wade echoed those words, saying "Sad to hear the news that Mike Gregory has passed away. Thoughts are with his family RIP."

George added: "So sad to hear of Mike Gregory’s passing. Sincere condolences go out to his family and friends. RIP Mike."