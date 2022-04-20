The family of a "smiley" and "happy" Devon man who died in a crash in Dorset have paid tribute to him.

Jack Bray, from Newton Abbot, died at the scene of a crash on the A35 in Bridport on Tuesday 12 April.

The incident involved a lorry, Mr Bray's white Mercedes Sprinter van, and a Volvo V40.

Despite the best best efforts of emergency services, the 20-year-old died at the scene.

The driver of the HGV - a woman in her 20s from Weston-super-Mare - sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Volvo - a male aged in his 50s from Paignton in Devon - was uninjured in the collision.

The family of Mr Bray have today (April 20) paid tribute to him, saying: “Jack was a beloved son, brother, grandson and friend to many and was the most smiley, happy and purest person with a heart of gold.

“Our hearts are broken as he was taken far too soon and had so much more to give – he will be missed by so many.

“We would respectfully request that family and friends are allowed to grieve in private at this very difficult time."

Sergeant Jay Griffin, of Dorset Police's traffic unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Jack’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time and officers are continuing to do all they can to support them.

“We are continuing to investigate this incident as it is important that we establish the full circumstances of the collision.

“I would urge any witnesses who have not already spoken to police, or anyone who may have captured anything of relevance on dashcam, to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police online, via email on scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220057271.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.