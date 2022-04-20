A man and a woman both died at the scene of a crash in Cornwall on bank holiday Monday, police have confirmed.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the crash on the A39 near Bude at around 11am on Monday 18 April.

A motorbike rider and his passenger, who were both in their 60s, died at the scene of the incident.

Police say they were both from the Truro area.

A man in his 50s from the Camelford area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol. He remains in custody.

The road was closed for eight hours so police could carry out investigations and today (20 April) officers have issued an appeal for witnesses.

Anyone who has information or dashcam footage should contact police on 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting CR/032754/22.