Dog owners are being warned not to disturb snakes after one dog's face ballooned when she was bitten by an adder.

Nyla the dachshund "took a blow straight to the face", according to Clifton Villa Vets in Newquay.

The practice said: "Bites to the face are often a serious concern as the swelling can go on to compromise their airways.

"She was incredibly lucky that her only symptoms were severe swelling and bruising to the muzzle, lips and neck."

After a few days of treatment and overnight care at the vets, Nyla is now back to her normal self at home.

The adder is Britain's the only venomous snake and can sometimes be found "basking in the sunshine in woodland glades and on heathlands".

Now is the time of year the adder population comes out of hibernation.

How to recognise an adder snake

Adders are active between March to October Credit: Clifton Villa Veterinary Surgery

The adder is a greyish snake, with a dark and very distinct zig-zag pattern down its back, and a red eye. The Wildlife Trusts says males tend to be more silvery-grey in colour, while females are more light or reddish-brown.

It is understood Nyla was being walked around Newlyn Downs at the time the bite happened.

Clifton Villa Vets say it is the first bite case they have seen this year as they warned other dog owners to put their pets on a lead and stick to the paths when walking in grassland areas and dunes.

They said if anyone believes their pet has been bitten by an adder while out walking to call the vets immediately and "small dogs should be carried where possible to reduce the chance of any toxin being spread further by circulation".