A 10-year-old cancer survivor has completed the Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for Wallace and Gromit's Grand Appeal after being treated at Bristol Children's Hospital.

Kara, from Bristol, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, which is a rare form of blood cancer, in 2019.

She was treated at Bristol Children's Hospital's Starlight Ward and after six months of care, Kara was able to 'ring the bell' to mark the end of her treatment.

During the Easter weekend, Kara and her mum Sarah, dad Stephen and younger sister Isobel climbed the three highest peaks in the country. The family scaled Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon all to raise money for Wallace and Gromit's Grand Appeal.

Kara (right) and her younger sister Isobel completing three peaks challenge Credit: Bristol Children's Hospital/Handout

Kara's initial fundraising target was £3,000 but she has raised more than double that amount so far.

Amber Hamilton, the staff nurse on the Starlight Ward, said: "A huge thank you on behalf of all of us on the Starlight Ward for the amazing amount of money that Kara and her family have raised by completing this incredible challenge."

She added: "I remember very well looking after Kara and it is so lovely and rewarding to see how amazingly she is doing three years after finishing her treatment."

During the challenge, Kara faced wind, fog and even snow, but the tough 10-year-old did not let the elements stop her, or even slow her down.

She completed the challenge in three days.