A man arrested after a woman died in a fall from a block of Bristol flats has been released under investigation.

In an update today, Avon and Somerset Police said enquires are continuing following the death of a 25-year-old woman in Easton.

She was found with fatal injuries at the bottom of Lansdowne Court on Tuesday 19 April.

Police say a post-mortem was carried out yesterday (Wednesday 20 April) and it was confirmed that her death was caused by injuries sustained in a fall.

Although the formal identification process has not yet been completed, the woman's family have been informed.

Police say they have been kept updated with all the developments in the investigation, and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 43-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday was released under investigation last night.

The police cordon which had been in place has now been removed.

Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth said: "We are grateful to people living in the area for their understanding and patience while important investigative work was carried out."

Avon and Somerset Police are asking anyone who has any information about this incident, who has not yet spoken to the police, to call 101 and quote the reference number 5222091832.