The death of a man whose body was found on a Somerset beach is being treated as "unexplained", according to police.

Avon and Somerset Police have issued an appeal for information after the man's body was found on the beach at Minehead at around 6.30am on Wednesday 20 April.

The force says formal identification has not been carried out but they believe they know who the man is and have informed his next of kin.

A post-mortem examination is yet to be carried out.

Detective Inspector Rachel Whelan said: “This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts are with the man’s family at this time.

“We know very little about how he came to be on the beach but we don’t believe he was in the water for more than 24 hours.

“If you were on Minehead beach on Tuesday afternoon or evening and saw a man aged in his 60s wearing a grey hooded top with a black shiny jacket over the top along with grey tracksuit bottoms and white trainers we’d like to hear from you."

If you can help, call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5222092940.