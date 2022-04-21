Play Brightcove video

Peregrine falcons make their home in Taunton Minster

A pair of peregrine falcons have been making themselves at home on top of a church tower in Taunton.

The two birds have been a popular sight in the town for the past five years, with a webcam following their progress.

A webcam has now been set up to watch their nest at the top of Taunton Minster - with the possible arrival of chicks expected any day now.

Robin Morrison, from the Taunton Peregrine Falcon Project, told ITV News West Country keeping an eye out for new arrivals has become something of a tradition in the town.

Four eggs are expected to hatch in the next few days

"It's lovely to see the start of the next breeding cycle," he said. "It's always great when you see the pair bonding in late March - that's when they do this lovely sort of bowing display to each other with both heads, and they're calling to each other and bowing and bowing.

"Then we get into egg laying, which is generally March timeframe, and 30-odd days later we get to hatching.

"We've got four eggs up there at the moment, so hopefully all four will hatch and we'll see a total of six birds flying around the skies in Taunton this summer."

Peregrines are the fastest animal in the world, reaching diving speeds of more than 240 miles per hour.

Brian Harris says he visits the church regularly just to see how the birds are getting on.

"That moment when they do hatch and when I come here and I see the first little chicks, it's just wonderful. I think it really is. You really feel summer's here then."

Mr Morrison added: "I think what's special about peregrines - they are just beautiful birds and they perform in a way that you just don't see any other birds perform.

"It's lovely watching them flying around the skies.

"These are just a magnificent sight to have in the town. And it's so lovely to see the town supporting them as well."