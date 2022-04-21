Five more people have been arrested as part of an ongoing murder investigation in Gloucester.

Ramarni Crosby, 16, was stabbed to death in an incident on Stratton Road in the city on December 15 last year.

Gloucestershire Police have today (April 21) said four women - aged 20, 21, 35 and 40 - and one 17-year-old boy have all been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Four of the people, who are all from Gloucester, have been released under investigation. One has been released on bail.

Nine people have been charged in connection with Ramarni's death with a trial due to start on Wednesday 15 June at Bristol Crown Court.