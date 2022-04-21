A new Harrods store has opened at Cribbs Causeway in Bristol - promising to bring 'unrivalled beauty authority, expert curation, and luxury shopping experiences' to the city.

The 'H beauty Bristol' opened at 10 am at The Mall on Thursday 21 April.

Harrods says it will sell renowned products and services loved by H Beauty customers.

It is the fourth store the chain has opened around the UK, with new H Beauty shops already now open in Essex, Milton Keynes and Edinburgh.

A fifth new store is planned to open in Newcastle later this year.

The H beauty store opened in Edinburgh has a touch of luxury, with a champagne bar on-site. Credit: Harrods

The new shop at Cribbs Causeway becomes one of the 153 restaurants and stores at the site, which employs around 6,000 staff.

Harrods says opening the shop in Bristol demonstrates its "continued commitment to bringing its unrivalled beauty authority, expert curation, and luxury shopping experiences to a wider audience regionally across the UK".

H Beauty Bristol is open from 10am to 8pm Monday to Saturday, and 11am to 5pm on Sunday.