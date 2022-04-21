Rare newborn lamb stolen from Bristol therapy farm

Police are appealing for information after a rare newborn lamb was stolen from a therapy farm in Bristol.

The Soay lamb had been born at Elm Tree Farm in Stapleton on April 15, but vanished sometime between 4pm on April 18 and 8:30am the next morning (April 19).

Staff found a stock fence had been cut when they did their morning check on the sheep.

On social media staff wrote, "The theft has left the mother Soay and her remaining lamb very distressed, searching for the lost lamb.

"The gap in the fence also left the other sheep vulnerable. As a farm team we're shocked and upset that someone would do this.

"Without its mum, sadly the lamb’s chances of survival are very slim."

The stolen lamb (second from left) with its mother and twin. Credit: Elm Tree Farm

Soay sheep are listed as 'Category 4: At Risk' by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust, because there are only between 900 and 1500 registered breeding Soay ewes.

Elm Tree Farm had recently taken delivery of a small flock of Soays, and described them as a 'huge hit' with staff and people supported by Elm Tree.

The 37-acre working farm offers courses for adults with learning disabilities and autism, and is part of the Brandon Trust.

Avon & Somerset Police said, "We’ve received a report of a lamb being stolen from within a field in Park Road, Stapleton, sometime between 4pm on 18 April and 8.30am the following day.

"The lamb was male, with a brown and white face and purple spray on his belly.

"Our Rural Affairs Unit have been notified and we’ve issued an appeal through Farm Watch

"If anyone has information about this theft, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222091987.”