Tributes paid to Cornwall fire service worker who died in crash

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service have said they are "shocked and deeply saddened" by the death of a colleague following a crash.

The service announced Paul Parker "tragically lost his life" after being involved in an off-duty crash on Monday 18 April.

Paul, or "Parky" as he was known to his friends, worked in Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service workshops for 16 years.

In a tribute to Paul, the service said he was a "huge character with many stories to tell".

It added that its "thoughts are with Paul's family and friends at this very difficult time".

In response to the news, friends and colleagues have paid their own tributes to 'Parky'.

Bodmin Community Fire Station called it "absolutely devastating news", adding: "Paul was such a lovely man and always had time for everyone... RIP Parky."

Retired Cornish firefighter Chris Starkey added: "Such a tragic loss of a friend and colleague. Sending my most sincere condolences to Paul’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."

Elen Thomas, a collaboration safeguarding officer for the service, also said how staff will "all miss chatting to Paul on station and hearing his story's [sic]".

Meanwhile, a mechanic for fire and rescue services in Surrey, said: "How very sad, condolences from all of us Surrey Fire and Rescue Service workshops, our thoughts are with you all with this tragic loss."

The Fire Fighters Charity also said it is "so sorry to hear this sad news".