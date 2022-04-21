A man from Swindon has been handed a life sentence after being convicted of numerous sexual offences.

Patrick Dean Williams, 46, had previously been found guilty of multiple offences including rape, assault by penetration, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Williams has now been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 14 years for the rape offences following a hearing at Swindon Crown Court in court today (Tuesday 21 April).

He was also given lengthy sentences for the other offences which will run concurrently with the life sentence, meaning they will run at the same time.

He has also been served with a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.

The offences took place between 2016 and 2017 and were reported by the victim in 2019. By this time Williams was in prison for separate offences.

After his trial in January 2022, Detective Constable Helen Bott from Swindon CID said: "We know how difficult it is for victims of sexual offences to speak out about what has happened to them and I want to praise the strength and courage of the victim in this case.

“Due to the fact that Williams pleaded not guilty, this case went to trial and the victim had to relive one of the darkest periods of her life, telling her story to the courtroom.

“I hope this conviction provides reassurance that Wiltshire Police takes these kinds of offences incredibly seriously and that it encourages those who have experienced sexual assault to tell somebody so that their offender can face justice".