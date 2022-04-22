Body of 86-year-old man who went missing found in Stroud by police

Norman Stephenson has been reported missing after last being seen on midday on April 21
Police appealed for help in finding Norman early on Friday morning, but his body was found a few hours later Credit: Gloucestershire Police

The body of a pensioner who went missing in Stroud has been found.

Norman Stephenson, who liked to go by the name Ralph, was last seen around midday on Thursday 21 April leaving a property in Cashes Green.

Police issued an appeal for information about the 86-year-old early on Friday, and said he usually carried a stick and had a "significant visual impairment".

They have since confirmed a body believed to be Norman's has been found.

Gloucestershire Police say his family have been informed and that his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A file will now be prepared for the coroner.