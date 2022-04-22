The body of a pensioner who went missing in Stroud has been found.

Norman Stephenson, who liked to go by the name Ralph, was last seen around midday on Thursday 21 April leaving a property in Cashes Green.

Police issued an appeal for information about the 86-year-old early on Friday, and said he usually carried a stick and had a "significant visual impairment".

They have since confirmed a body believed to be Norman's has been found.

Gloucestershire Police say his family have been informed and that his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A file will now be prepared for the coroner.