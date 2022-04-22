A man who framed his son for his own speeding offences has told a court he is a "good and generous father".

Robert Wilson, 62, was caught speeding in his Vauxhall Astra twice in two days in March last year.

But when the fines arrived at the home he shared with his son, he lied and filled out the forms as if it had been his son behind the wheel. Wilson then paid the fine out of a joint bank account they shared.

His son was given six penalty points, despite knowing nothing about the offences.

Plymouth Crown Court heard Wilson was caught out when police officers noticed the handwriting of the form's matched that of previous motoring prosecutions.

Wilson told a judge his son was "extremely angry" with him but has forgiven him.

"I am a good father, a good and generous father," he added.

Representing himself, Wilson said he had himself been a probation supervisor for three years.

Judge William Mousley asked him whether he was prepared to do unpaid work.

Wilson said: "I would do it, but I would not enjoy it, that is for sure."

Judge Mousley replied: "Well, that may be a reason for imposing it."

The judge said cases of perverting the course of justice were usually met with an immediate prison sentence.

He said the offence was made worse because it had gone on for two months and Wilson had succeeded in avoiding prosecution.

But he said Wilson was no risk to the general public and had a good chance of mending his ways.

He was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 150 hours of unpaid work.

Wilson, of Pearson Avenue in Mutley, Plymouth, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice between March 23 and August 1 last year.

He rejected the chance to get legal representation despite being told he faced a prison sentence.

Holly Rust, prosecuting, said Notices of Intended Prosecution were sent to the address the defendant shared with his son after Wilson was caught speeding.

Miss Rust said: "It now appears that he completed them on his son's behalf."

The barrister said Wilson paid the fine from a joint bank account and his son received six penalty points on his licence.

Miss Rust said: "He stated that his son was not aware of what he had done, stating that he needed his car for work because he could not walk a great distance. He said that he filled in the form to save his licence."

She said police spoke to Wilson's son, who said he knew nothing about the prosecution.

Wilson told the court from the dock that his offence was "unplanned and spontaneous".

Wilson added: "I apologise to the court and I have apologised to my son as well. I admitted my guilt as soon as I was challenged."

Wilson said he had sold the Vauxhall and was now getting the bus to work, but faced disciplinary action which could see him lose his job.