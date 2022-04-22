Credit: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

A large fire has broken out at a industrial estate in Exeter.

A huge plume of thick, black smoke can be seen above Marsh Barton, with people now being warned to close their doors and windows.

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "There is a large plume of smoke.

"We advise residents and people working in the area to close all windows and doors.

"Keep your distance and stay safe."

