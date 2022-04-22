Breaking News
Huge fire at Marsh Barton industrial estate in Exeter - people warned to close doors and windows
A large fire has broken out at a industrial estate in Exeter.
A huge plume of thick, black smoke can be seen above Marsh Barton, with people now being warned to close their doors and windows.
A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "There is a large plume of smoke.
"We advise residents and people working in the area to close all windows and doors.
"Keep your distance and stay safe."
More to follow.