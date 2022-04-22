An investigation has been launched into a suspected arson that left a charity building in Clevedon damaged and charred.

Offenders repeatedly set fire to the decking and seating area of the Clevedon Men's Shed, which is behind the community centre on Princes Road.

The two incidents occurred at around 7pm on Tuesday 19 April and again just after midnight the following day.

Clevedon Men's Shed is run by a group for men and tries to tackle loneliness by organising meet ups. The charity also gets volunteers to work on community outreach projects.

This year, the charity helped purchase a defibrillator for the local community to use.

Avon and Somerset police says anyone with any information which could help it identify the potential arsonist or arsonists should get in contact.

The force also says anybody who saw or heard anything suspicious around the area of the community centre on that evening should call 101 and quote the reference number 5222092911