A 58-year-old man has been charged after two people died in a crash in Cornwall.

The incident happened on Easter Monday on the A39 near Bude.

A man and a woman - a motorbike rider and his pillion passenger - both died at the scene. Police say they were both in their 60s and from the Truro area.

The road was closed for eight hours while investigations were carried out at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police has since charged Glyn Arthur Thomas, 58 and of Camelford, with two charges of causing death by driving without due care and attention while unfit through drink.

He appeared before Truro Magistrates' Court on Thursday 21 April.