Plans for new ferry to run between Cornwall and Wales

Plans for a ferry service between Cornwall and Wales are underway, with the idea said to be at a very early stage.

Cornwall Council confirmed it is "aware" of discussions about the proposals but declined to comment further.

It comes after it was reported that Swansea Council was in talks with council officials in both Cornwall and Devon about a new hydrogen-powered ferry service linking Wales with the South West of England.

The report claimed Welsh authorities were looking at which locations in Cornwall or Devon could be used for a ferry service.

There is no clear indication whether this service might also be used to transport goods or freight.

Speaking about the plans, Rob Stewart, leader of Swansea Council, said: "This would be a massive boost for tourism and business – to think you could cut your travel time to Devon and Cornwall by half, and of course it would have environmental benefits too: taking cars off the road and introducing green-powered ferries.”

Philip Desmonde, Cornwall Council's member for transport, said: “I am aware of this but I don’t know anything more about it at this time.”

It is not the first time the idea of linking Cornwall and Wales by ferry has been proposed.

Several years ago, Cornwall Council discussed the possibility and a proposed service was drawn up to link Swansea and Ilfracombe in Devon, although it never materialised.

