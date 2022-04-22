An 86-year-old man has been reporting missing in Gloucestershire sparking a police appeal.

Norman Stephenson was last seen around midday on Thursday 21 April leaving a property in Cashes Green, Stroud.

Gloucestershire Police says he likes to go by the name Ralph and is thought to be travelling on foot or via public transport.

The force said: “He is described as being white, 6ft tall, with a beard and is of a slim build.

"It is not known what he is wearing. However, he usually wears mustard coloured trousers, a dark blue or black jumper and a dark coloured coat.

"He usually carries a stick and has significant visual impairment."

Police are appealing for anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to call Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101 and quote incident 464 of 21 April.