The big top has come to Bristol with a Las Vegas twist, and some key workers have been given a preview as a thank you for their efforts during the pandemic.

Circus Vegas has arrived in Filton for its first full British tour in more than four years.

The show promises "jaw dropping acts, scintillating costumes and the funniest of clowns" with performers from "all over the world".

Among the performers are high wire walkers, a "Hula Hoop Queen", Wheel of Death performers and quick-change artistes.

The "Covid secure theatre style big top" will also house "the ultimate Globe of Death stunt riders" and the whole show will be presented by American ringmaster and Superstar Mexican Clown Eddy.

As a special thank you to key workers, the Las Vegas production invited NHS and care workers in Bristol to two preview shows held on Thursday 21 April.

Among the performers at the circus are dancers, stunt riders and acrobats

"We are offering NHS staff and care workers free tickets as a thank you for all their hard work during the last two years", said John Haze, the circus' director.

"As well as saving lives, they have also indirectly helped to get our industry up and running again and for that we are forever grateful," he added.

Speaking to ITV News West Country ahead of the show's first performance in the UK, general manager for the circus, David Fitzgerald, said: "We're thrilled to be back. We're thrilled to hear the buzz of the audience - the screams, the cheers, the laughter when the clown comes in.

"It's great, it's live, you know, and obviously during lockdown, people were on Netflix or their computers all the time.

"Isn't it great to be back with live entertainment, to be sitting on a seat watching somebody risk their lives two metres in front of you? How exciting and thrilling is that? It's good to be back," he added.

The showtimes:

Thursday, April 21 - 3pm and 7.45pm

Friday, April 22 - 3pm and 7.45pm

Saturday, April 23 - 2pm, 5pm and 7.45pm

Sunday, April 24 - 2pm and 5pm

Tuesday, April 26 - 5pm and 7.45pm

Wednesday, April 27 - 5pm and 7.45pm

Thursday, April 28 - 5pm and 7,45pm

Friday, April 29 - 5pm and 7.45pm

Saturday, April 30 - 2pm, 5pm and 7.45pm

Sunday, May 1 - 2pm and 5p

Monday, May 2 - 12pm and 3pm

Circus Vegas can be found at Elm Park in Filton and tickets can be booked by calling the box office on 07494 774 008 or on their website.