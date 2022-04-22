Play Brightcove video

Beachgoers and holidaymakers at a beach in Somerset could come face-to-face with the scariest of childhood villains - a Dr Who Dalek.

Draco is a six-foot, fully-functioning Dalek that spends it's time patrolling Weston-super-Mare seafront.

It first began journeying around Somerset suburbia during the coronavirus lockdown, but is now venturing further afield.

The man behind The Doctor's 'greatest enemy' is Dr Who fan and train-driver, Ian McTeague. The fifty-five year old first built his Dalek during the pandemic and Draco made appearances during Clap for Carers, trundling down his cul-de-sac in Weston-super-Mare.

Draco the Dalek clapping for carers during lockdown

"It's absolutely awesome," Ian said about bringing the Dalek to the seafront.

"It's about the praise, it's about giving something back, so the idea of being to trundle around like this is great fun, and it's nice to see," he added.

Ian and his wife Tracy also take Draco to conferences for sci-fi fans and to raise money for charity.

"We do this because we want to, it's pleasure, it's a little bit of fun for my long-suffering wife, bless her. She's awesome because I couldn't do it without her," Ian said.

He added that the pair "absorb the cost, we absorb the hotel fees, accommodation fees, we do it because we want to."

Dalek Draco's appearance on the seafront in Weston has caused excitement with beachgoers loving the tourist from the planet Skaro.

The excitement of the Daleks can be seen on the faces of beachgoers in Weston

Tracy, who has previously said she can 'take or leave' Dr Who, said she supports Ian with his Dalek activities because "it is something he has always wanted to do".

"He is one of these people that he puts his mind to something and he eventually finishes it," Tracy said.

"When he sort of decided he wanted to build a Dalek, I didn't think it would ever happen. But now it's all up and running and he really enjoys it, I'm happy. So, yes I am a long-suffering wife, but I'm a happy one at that," she joked.

When asked if she thought Ian should get a role in the next Dr Who series, Tracy said: "If they asked him I'm sure he would.

"I think he'd love it but he wouldn't be a bad Dalek though, he's got too much of a cheeky character to be a bad Dalek."

Beachgoers at Weston-super-Mare were also equally happy to see the Dalek as it trundled down the promenade.