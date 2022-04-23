A car park at The Eden Project could be transformed into a new camping and glamping site.

The tourist attraction is seeking to expand its accommodation by converting its Strawberry Field car park into a campsite with Airstreams and bell tents available for hire.

Under plans submitted to Cornwall Council, the attraction said it wants to create 12 pitches at an "attractive site" for camping and caravans.

The plans say the pithes will be spaced out across the car park, which will be levelled to allow for caravans and Airstreams to be used.

"A designated car park area will be located to the side of the site and separated by a line of trees relocated from elsewhere on the Eden Project site," it added.

“In the centre of the pitches, a new landscaped garden will be formed, to bring greenery, planting and picnic areas to the site. New designated pathways will be formed throughout the site, which will be lit with downward directing light posts, with general landscaping throughout.

No objections to the planning application have been submitted.

Chief activation officer at The Eden Project Si Bellamy said: “We are working in partnership with YHA (England & Wales) to provide Airstreams, bell tents and land pods as accommodation on a central location within our wider site.

"A planning application has been made and we are in regular contact with Cornwall Council and the parish councils and now await a decision.”

The Eden Project’s website says it has a “camping and glamping location for 2022" which offers "the perfect opportunity to get close to nature”.

Accommodation options include Airstreams for two or three people; premium bell tents for up to five people and land pods for up to four people.

It also explains there will be “wild camping” available from YHA during the Eden Sessions this summer offering camping space for up to 30 people who have to provide their own tents.