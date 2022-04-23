Fire destroys derelict hotel in Ilfracombe

A former hotel in Ilfracombe has been destroyed in a major fire.

Firefighters were called to the empty five-storey Victorian building on Torrs Park Road just after 4pm on Friday.

Crews fought the flames from the outside because of fears the building might collapse. They stayed throughout the night to try to save an adjoining apartment block. No injuries have been reported.

Eight fire pumps and a water bowser were used to try to control the fire in the Parkway area. Eyewitnesses say flames and thick clouds can be seen across the town.

Residents said that the roof was gone within 20 minutes of the fire being reported.

A fire spokesman said: "It's the third major incident in the last 24 hours - with fires breaking out at Dunkeswell airfield and Exeter's Marsh Barton trading estate."

