Forest Green Rovers secure promotion to League one after Bristol Rovers draw

Watch our report from the Memorial Stadium here.

Forest Green Rovers have secured promotion to League One for the first time in their history after they drew against Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Rob Edwards' side have been top of League Two for the entirety of 2022 and needed only one point to secure their position in the third tier of English football for next season.

Their opponents on the day were Bristol Rovers who have promotion hopes of their own, the result for them means they stay in fifth position.

Joey Barton's side are still firmly in the race for the automatic promotion spots though after Port Vale lost.

Forest Green's Kane Wilson speaking after the match.

The day though belonged to Forest Green and speaking after the match Rob Edwards told ITV how the promotion was a reward for the hard work being done at the club.

"We wanted to improve on last season and we wanted to get promoted and we have done that," he said.

"We have three big games to go and we would like to win them but we are going to enjoy the moment because if we can't enjoy this then we can't enjoy anything."

The celebrations at the end of the match were cut slightly short after some of the home supporters confronted Forest Green fans on the pitch but the situation was quickly resolved.