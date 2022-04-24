Play Brightcove video

People living in Teignmouth say work carried out by the Environment Agency to prevent flooding has actually left their homes damp and leaking in stormy weather.

Residents of the beach-front properties say they never had a problem with flooding until the government body decided to extend the front of the ground floor of their homes by several feet.

They say the extension has led to their homes leaking in heavy rain, while doors which should be water-tight allow liquid in - causing the properties to become damp.

Despite these problems first emerging eight years ago, residents say the Environment Agency has not properly fixed the works.

The Environment Agency has apologiced for "any inconvenience caused" and says it is "working hard" to find a solution.

But the group of residents are now threatening legal action.

Janet Roper has lived in the same house for 87 years but says it is only since the agency carried out the work that flooding has occurred.

When she complained and asked the agency to repair it, they installed a gutter and a bucket in her home, which she says she can barely lift when it has filled up with rain water.

"It's unique, I don't think anybody else has got it," she said about the gutter.

"It's worrying, since it's been up there since about last October and I just can't get the Environment Agency to start the work and do anything.

She added: "I think they should be completely ashamed of themselves, they talk, talk, talk, but do nothing, nothing, nothing."

Another resident, David Westcott, said he wants to rent out his two properties but has been unable to do so because the windows and doors on the front of his home letting water in.

"This [repair] is to stop flooding apparently, but all we get is flooding inside the property. If I want a paddle, I can just come down to the window," David said.

The ceiling by the window in David's lounge has also collapsed completely.

Describing the damage, he said the ceiling fell down in the area that "the Environment Agency built" and has now leaked "continually in heavy rain... for some five years".

A third resident, Rob Sellors, said he first approached the Environment Agency to complain eight years ago and has "been ignored ever since".

He has now taken some action himself.

Rob said he paid to do a survey himself after the Environment Agency "promised in writing 20 times" to do a survey but did not.

Yet, despite the results, he has still been unable to make the agency repair his home.

"I think the point is that if they write the occasional letter, they can at least honestly claim that they are in communication with us, but of course, they are not in any proper communication," Rob said.

Those living in damp and leaking homes say no-one from the Environment Agency has come to visit the properties in person.

Now the community hopes the threat of legal action may finally bring about repairs.

In response, a spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "The Teignmouth Flood alleviation scheme provides better protection from flooding for more than 600 properties but we understand there have been some issues.

"We've spoken to residents and are working hard with our contractors to implement a solution for all those affected.

"Work to rectify the damp problems will start this summer and we apologise for any inconvenience caused in the meantime."