A Bristol City fan has been left heartbroken after part of his collection of Robin's memorabilia was destroyed in a fire.

Ben Grice, 22, had a collection containing around 50,000 match day programmes which dated back to World War II, as well as shirts and tickets.

But after a fire on Wednesday 13 April, only around 500 of his programmes could be rescued.

Of Ben Grice's 50,000 match-day programmes only 500 we able to be rescued Credit: Ben Grice

He had been at work on the day of the blaze when he received a call from his dad telling him the barn where all the items were kept was in fire.

Ben, who is from Gloucester, said: "I was absolutely heartbroken, I pulled up and literally just broke down, just think of all the memories we had in the collection."

His collection was started by his grandfather and then was carried on by his dad before it was Ben's turn.

It is believed the fire was started by an electrical fault however the exact cause is unknown.

After Ben put out an appeal online for help to get his collection restated, he was contacted by around 30 people offering him items.

Ex-player and current Bristol City kit man Scott Murray has helped in the continuation of the collection by presenting him with a match-worn shirt from the 1997/98 season in which the Robins were promoted into Division One.

Murray has also promised to give Ben a signed shirt at City's next home game at Ashton Gate against Hull at the end of the month.

Ben is very grateful for all the people that have offered to donate him items and appreciates anything they have to offer.