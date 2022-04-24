Drivers along a Bristol road were baffled this weekend when they drove past a group sat around a fully laid dining table on a layby.

A witness said he saw the group on the Portway around 2:40pm on Saturday (22 April).

They were sat along the road with a table, chairs, candles, a wicker basket - and even a lamp.

As entertained motorists drove past some honked their horns and the diners turned to wave to them.

In a picture, the group can be seen sitting next to a large grey SUV.

The Portway route is one of the most scenic in the city, running along the Avon Gorge with views of the river stretching into Bristol.