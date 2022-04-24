Pedestrian 'deliberately' hit by car in Bristol

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Bristol in the early hours of Saturday (23 April).

Avon and Somerset Police say a car was deliberately driven at a 23 year-old man in Ashley Road, at just before 3am.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Det Insp Amanda Wylde said: “We carried out a number of enquiries at the scene, including forensic enquiries, and officers are continuing to review CCTV footage from around the area.

“We’ve located what we believe was the vehicle involved and are now prioritising identifying and locating the occupant(s) who were inside at the time.

“We’d like to reassure the local community that we believe this is an isolated incident.

“If anyone saw this incident, has relevant dash cam or doorbell footage, or any other information which could help us - please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222095727.”