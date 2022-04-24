Police considering banning orders after clash between Rovers fans

Bristol Rovers have condemned the behaviour of home supporters who entered the Memorial Stadium pitch after Saturday's draw with Forest Green Rovers.

The visitors clinched promotion with a 0-0 draw at the Mem and hundreds of their supporters hopped the hoardings and entered the pitch at full time.

Dozens of home fans followed before stewards and police regained control of the situation.

In a statement Bristol Rovers said: "The club does not condone the actions of supporters who came onto the pitch following today’s match against Forest Green Rovers.

"Whilst we understand that emotions were high following Forest Green’s promotion, our fans should not have entered the playing confines with a view to anti-social behaviour and we would like to remind supporters that it is against EFL regulation to trespass on the pitch.

"The club will work with authorities to take the appropriate action to deal with those who incited violence."

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Following yesterday’s game between Bristol Rovers and Forest Green Rovers at the Memorial Stadium, a number of supporters of both sides went onto the pitch.

"Officers worked closely with stewards to separate the supporters and ensured everyone could leave the stadium safely.

"It’s always disappointing when a minority of supporters behave in this way and officers will now be working with the club to consider what further action needs to be taken, including the use of football banning orders if necessary.”