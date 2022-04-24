It's a burning question on the mind of many a news reporter; should we describe Cornwall as a county or a duchy?

Together with the great jam-or-cream-first scone debate, it arouses strong feelings in our Cornish viewers.

There are good arguments on both sides. Those in the duchy corner point out that Cornwall has a duke - Prince Charles - and the duke has a duchy: Cornwall.

It is an arrangement that goes back a long way. In 1337, King Edward III established a private estate - the Duchy of Cornwall - to provide an income for his son and heir.

Edward decreed the Duchy would consist of the title and the land, and that it would be inherited by future royal heirs too.

Prince Charles, 24th Duke of Cornwall. But is his duchy a county? Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Archive/PA Images

Fast forward 685 years and the Duchy is going strong. It owns 205.1 square miles of land - 0.2% of the UK. But here's the catch; only 13% of Duchy land is in Cornwall. Most of the rest is spread around other parts of southern England. For example, the Duchy includes Poundbury - Prince Charles's new town in Dorset - and Highgrove, his home in Gloucestershire.

So that brings us on to the 'county' argument. The area we describe as 'Cornwall' - from the Isles of Scilly to the Devon border - is in fact an historic, ceremonial and administrative county, with the same legal status as any other county like Devon, say, or Wiltshire or Dorset. (Although just to complicate things, the Scillies have their own unitary authority).

So, Cornwall is a county and a duchy, but the two are not the same place.

Victory to the 'county' side then? Yes and no.

The Royal Commission on the Constitution in 1973 recommended that Cornwall be officially referred to as 'the Duchy' on what it described as 'appropriate occasions', given the county's 'special relationship' with the Crown.

So really, you can call it what you like.

As for the jam-and-cream debate, we're not getting involved.