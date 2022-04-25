Hundreds of people protested at Warleigh Weir at the weekend as part of a national day of action on water quality.

It was one of 12 mass gatherings taking place across the country on Saturday 23 April.

The events were organised by the charity 'Surfers Against Sewage'. The charity is calling for water companies to stop releasing sewage into our waterways.

The founder of the Warleigh Weir Project Johnny Palmer said: "I hope that we're going to create some real national change around the sentiment towards our rivers and ultimately to stop the process of pumping raw sewage into our rivers."

Some people say they are being put off swimming in the area.

Mel Clarke told ITV News West Country: "I know its not a good idea to go [swimming] after its rained because of the sewage overflow system pulling raw sewage into the rivers.

"It's killing the wildlife and putting people off enjoying the natural environment."

Storm overflows are used during heavy rainstorms to protect properties from flooding and to prevent sewage from overflowing into streets and homes.

Storm overflows are permitted by the Environment Agency to protect homes and businesses.

In a statement, Wessex Water said: "We agree they have no place in the 21st century, but it will take time and significant investment to eliminate them.

"We're committed to completely eliminating the discharge of untreated sewage."

Each protest across the country targeted one separate water company, with the protest at Warleigh Weir targeting Wessex Water.

Elsewhere in the region Newquay saw the protest of South West Water.