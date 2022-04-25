Armed police and dog unit hunt suspect after Plymouth stabbing

A manhunt is underway in Plymouth after a suspect fled the scene of a stabbing in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to a serious assault in Bridwell Road early on Sunday evening (April 24).

They found a man with "a single puncture wound" and he was taken to Derriford Hospital.

His injury is not thought to be life-threatening.

Firearms officers and a police dog unit were used to try to find the man wanted in connection with the incident but they have been unable to locate him.

The two men involved were known to each other.