A cider lorry containing 50 kegs of alcohol has been destroyed in a fire which saw the M5 closed this afternoon (April 25).

The fire broke out at around 1.30pm and saw all four lanes of the northbound carriageway closed near junction 20 for Clevedon.

Avon and Somerset Police said there were no reported injuries but the incident sparked major tailbacks with delays remaining.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service has now confirmed the fire has been put out.

"A lorry carrying 50 empty kegs and three pallets of bottled cider was found well alight," a spokesperson said.

"Firefighters used one high pressure hose reel, two 45mm jets and gas monitors to extinguish the blaze."

The fire involved a Westons Cider lorry. A spokesperson for the firm confirmed its driver was unharmed.

"We are currently making arrangements to bring the driver home," they added.

"This is quite a new vehicle and at the moment we have no idea as to the cause of the incident."