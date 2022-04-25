A Devon man's ashes are set to be fired out of a cannon and across Brixham harbour as part of the town's pirate festival.

Clive Mencarini was a big fan of Brixham Pirate Festival and his ashes were due to have been fired from a cannon during a live skirmish at the 2020 event.

But Covid meant the festival was cancelled for two years - and so his daughters Leigh and Dee have had to wait until this year to send their dad off with a bang.

“It has been a long time, but a pirate always keeps his word," Leigh said.

Mr Mencarini's ashes will be fired from a cannon at Brixham Harbour’s Middle Quay at lunchtime on Saturday 30 April, the opening day of the three-day festival.

Leigh said: “Dad died at the end of January 2020, before we knew what was coming in terms of the pandemic.

“I approached the organisers, and they were very receptive and very keen to pay tribute to dad. Of course, we didn’t realise then the impact the coronavirus would have.”

But the family and the festival crew stayed in touch, and now the tribute will go ahead.

Leigh said: “I knew him as dad, but his grandchildren knew him as Pirate Pops.

"Clive lived in Torbay for almost 30 years and in that time, he attended almost every Brixham Pirate Festival held. He invited friends and family from across the country to celebrate with him.

“Clive loved the pirate festival. He created a whole pirate persona for his grandchildren, who duly told all their school friends that they were descended from pirates, too.”

Clive Mencarini loved the pirate festival and would invite friends and family to join in the celebrations Credit: BPM Media

Mr Mencarini was born with a heart defect which saw him endure several open heart surgeries during his teens and early 20s.

He had a heart transplant in 2001 and despite being given just a 50:50 chance of surviving another 10 years, he lived almost 20 more and saw the arrival of all five of his grandchildren.

Leigh said the Brixham Pirate Festival had always been the highlight of her dad's social calendar and each year he spent a “small fortune” on costumes and accessories.

Relatives from across the UK will be making their way to Brixham on Saturday for the event.

Leigh said: “He had all manner of costumes. He even got me to dye his beard once. It was part of his whole persona.

“Being fired from a cannon during one of the live skirmishes seems a fitting way to say a final goodbye.

“He lived as large as he could and left a lasting impression on all he met. What could be more appropriate than going out with a bang?”