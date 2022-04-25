A major lorry fire has seen the M5 closed northbound in North Somerset.

The incident near Clevedon has seen the northbound carriageway closed as emergency services are urging people to avoid the area.

The motorway is closed between J21 at Weston-Super-Mare and J20 at Clevedon.

Emergency are present at the scene, along with traffic officers.

The fire broke out shortly before 1.30pm at junction 20 for the B3133 Elltingen Way.

Footage from the scene shows traffic is stationary as a result of the blaze with people standing on the carriageway having left their vehicles.

A spokesperson for Avon Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Avonmouth, Clevedon and Nailsea were called at 13:11 to reports of a HGV fire on the M5 Northbound between junctions 19 and 20.

"On arrival, firefighters found an articulated HGV well alight. Crews are currently using two 45mm jets to extinguish the blaze.

"Firefighters remain on the scene."

One lane of the motorway has now reopened but lengthy delays remain Credit: Ryan

In an update at 2.40pm, National Highways South West said lane four (of four) has reopened past the scene but lanes one, two and three remain closed.

"There are 6.5 miles of congestion on the approach, adding at least 40 minutes to normal journey times," a spokesperson added.

In an update at 3.30pm, Avon Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire had been put out.

"A lorry carrying 50 empty kegs and three pallets of bottled cider was found well alight."