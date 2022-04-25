Play Brightcove video

Watch firefighters tackle the blaze

Residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed as emergency services tackle a large scrap fire.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze on Bramdon Lane in Portesham shortly after 6pm on Monday (25 April)

The road has been closed and the fire service says it expects to stay at the scene to tackle the fire overnight.

It has asked nearby residents to keep their windows and doors closed because of the smoke plumes.

Shortly before 9pm on Monday evening, the service said it was making “good progress” bringing the fire under control.

Eight fire engines, two water carriers, an environment protection unit, and two support units have been attending the fire.