A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being found unconscious outside a Cheltenham club with serious head injuries.

The 27-year-old was found outside 21 Club in Regent Street at 1.15am on Sunday 24 April.

Police officers attended the scene as the man was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment.

His condition deteriorated and he has been taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for further treatment.

Investigating officers at the force are unclear about what caused the man’s injuries and are asking anyone who has information about what happened to come forward.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: "At this stage of the investigation, it is believed that there were a number of people in the local area around the time the injured man was discovered.

"Investigating officers are particularly keen to identify and speak to a group of men who may have witnessed what took place.

"Two CCTV images have been released by police and officers are keen to speak to those pictured in case they have any information which could assist enquiries.

"Anyone who may be able to help with the investigation or can identify those pictured is asked to get in contact with police."

Police officers are asking people to complete this form and quote incident 26 of 24 April.

Alternatively you can call police on 101 or submit information anonymously to the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online.