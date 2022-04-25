Men abused girls as young as seven 45 times over seven-year period

Four men who repeatedly sexually abused two young girls over a seven-year period have been jailed.

The victims were between the ages of seven and 15 when they were abused by Grant McGill, Brian Parker Derek McBride and Tim Dale between 1996 and 2003.

The four men were found guilty of a combined total of 45 child sexual abuse crimes following a trial at Bristol Crown Court. They have now been sentenced to a combined total of almost 30 years in prison.

The victims - who cannot be named for legal reasons - said their lives have been forever changed by the men's actions.

"If I see men with children, I feel certain those children are being hurt and I feel powerless to stop it," one victim told the court.

She added: "If I hear children crying from another house, my imagination goes through the roof."

Addressing her abusers directly, the second victim said: "What you have done will never be okay, it will never be fixed.

"This isn't something that 'sorry' makes all better. Our lives will forever be impacted by your actions and choices towards us."

The convictions follow a police investigation which started in 2016 after a disclosure by one of the two victims. It led to officers conducting numerous enquiries throughout the UK and the review of significant amounts of historical records.

During the sentencing hearing, His Honour Judge Mark Horton said the men targeted young girls they knew were vulnerable and would be unlikely to report the abuse or get support from anyone who should have been there to protect them.

The four men were all handed prison sentences.

Grant McGill

The 41-year-old, of Radstock, was found guilty of 35 offences of indecent assault and indecency with a child. He was jailed for 16 years and handed a further eight-week sentence after absconding during the trial.

Brian Parker

The 48-year-old, of Wrexham, was convicted of eight offences of indecent assault, indecency with a child and possession of indecent images of children. He was handed a nine-year jail term with an extended licence period of three years.

Derek McBride

The 62-year-old, of Lansdown in Bath, was jailed for two years and six months for four offences of indecency with a child and indecent assault. He admitted the offences in interview and received a reduction in sentence for his early guilty plea.

Tim Dale

The 42-year-old, of Twerton in Bath, was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years, for two offences of indecent assault.

If you have been affected by sexual abuse or know someone who has, you can find out how to report it on the dedicated information page on the Avon and Somerset Police website.

For more information and help visit ITV West Country's advice and support page.