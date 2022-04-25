A motorcyclist in his 70s has died after a crash in Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to reports of a biker hitting a grass bank on the B3223 shortly after 2.15pm in Simonsbath yesterday (24 April).

Despite help from emergency services, the man died at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours whilst officers examined the area before reopening at 9.30pm.

Police are appealing for information and are asking witnesses or other motorists driving in the area who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

A spokesperson for the force said: "His next of kin have been informed of the tragic news and specially trained officers will be providing them with support at this difficult time. Our sympathies and thoughts are with them.

"If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222096762."