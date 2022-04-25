Prolific burglar jailed and banned from Gloucester for five years

A prolific burglar from Gloucester has been jailed for 23 months and banned from entering the city for the next five years.

Daniel Sly was sentenced to two years and five months in prison after admitting two counts of burglary, two counts of shoplifting and stealing a bicycle.

An early guilty plea saw his sentence reduced to 23 months.

But the 43-year-old, from Matson Lane in Matson, has also been banned from entering Gloucester city centre for the next five years as part of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Daniel Sly cannot enter the exclusion zone covering Gloucester city centre, marked in blue, without a pre-arranged appointment. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

The exclusion was approved after an application by the Gloucester City Neighbourhood Policing Team, who said they hope it will "further protect the community from his on-going offending".

The ban means Sly cannot enter any member of the Gloucester City Safe scheme, including member retail parks, or enter any part of an exclusion zone set out by police without a pre-arranged appointment.

It also states that Sly is banned from riding any bicycle other than one bike nominated and registered with the police's bike marking scheme, with the exception he is allowed to ride an unregistered bike to Bearland Police Station if he has an appointment to have it added to the scheme.

PC Rich Parker, of Gloucester NPT, said: “Daniel Sly has caused misery for many in the community for his repeat offending.

“This sentence and Criminal Behaviour Order sends a clear message that the Gloucester Neighbourhood Team will not tolerate the harm any offending causes.

“We will seek these orders from the court to protect our city from harm, working closely with the courts and partner agencies collaboratively to achieve this.”