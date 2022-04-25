Shark spotted swimming in The Barbican in Plymouth

What is thought to be a "smooth-hound" shark has been spotted in the waters at Plymouth's Barbican.

Mum Sam Booth was walking with her son James near Sutton Harbour on Saturday 23 April when they saw the animal swimming.

It is believed to be a "starry smooth hound", a shallow water shark species.

The animal has distinctive white speckles along its back Credit: Plymouth Live/BPM Media

Sam said she was amazed to see the shark and described it as being "cool".

Her images show the long, narrow shark swimming at the water's surface with distinctive white speckles along its back.

A local fisherman of 16 years said they also believed it to be a smooth-hound shark, which is rare in Plymouth's waters.

They said: "They tend to stay up on the surface for a while before they go back under properly.

"I've fished the harbour for 16 years and I've not seen one caught in there before, so it's not common."