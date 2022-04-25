The Bath Assembly Rooms is set to hold a fundraiser auction next month to raise money and awareness for refugees fleeing Ukraine.

The 'Home aid' auction will be hosted by celebrity comedian James Acaster, with world class jazz singer Claire Martin and her Quintet providing entertainment.

The event will take place on May 5th from 6.30-9.30pm and will be based around an auction of donated furniture and home items and experiences.

All the profits from the auction will go to UK for UNHCR’s Ukraine Emergency Appeal to support refugees and displaced families.

Photographer Claire Worthy said, "Feeling helpless and heartbroken by this crisis we ask everyone, business and being, in Bath and beyond, to come together and help us raise as much money as possible.

"We can all make a difference, however small, to support the work of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to deliver, food, shelter and life-saving aid."

James Acaster who makes regular appearances in Mock The Week and 8 out of 10 Cats will host the evening. Credit: PA

The Charity auction will be led by former Sotheby’s auctioneer, Ed Rising.

Some of the interiors items up for grabs are from providers around the South West, like pieces from Holloways of Bath.

Workshops will also be auctioned, including a class with interior design specialist Sophie Robinson, and Bath mirror makers, Looking Glass Bath.

Bath Journalist Hannah Newton specialises in interiors said "Whilst here in the UK, we are safe in our own houses, surrounded by much-loved possessions and our everyday furnishings, the Ukrainian people are losing everything they have ever owned.

"That’s why HOME AID will feature something for all budgets and tastes so that everyone can contribute to this effort to raise as much money as possible for the vulnerable people hit by this horrific war," she finished.

Tickets are £20 and can be purchased on the Home Aid website.

You can also donate or bid online during the event, or beforehand at a silent auction leading up to the event.